Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Pakistani activist found dead in Toronto

The body of a Pakistani activist who fought for the rights of the Baloch people has been found in Toronto, in what police are calling a "non-criminal death."

Police do not suspect foul play in the death of Karima Mehrab

CBC News ·
Karima Mehrab was found dead on Monday, one day after she was reported missing. (Toronto Police Service)

A Pakistani activist living in exile in Toronto has died. 

Police say they do not suspect criminal activity in the death of Karima Mehrab, also known as Karima Baloch, who came to Canada seeking asylum in 2015. 

She'd been critical of Pakistan's government, and active in the struggle for autonomy in Balochistan, in western Pakistan.

She was also the former head of the Baloch Students Organization — a group that's banned in Pakistan.

She fled to Canada five years ago after the Pakistani government accused her of terrorism.

Ms. Mehrab, 37, settled in Toronto, and was last seen Sunday, in the Bay Street and Queens Quay area, according to a Toronto Police Service news release.

 

"It is currently being investigated as a non-criminal death," according to a TPS statement Tuesday, "and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now