Pakistan's high commission calls for answers after dissident Karima Mehrab found dead in Toronto

The High Commission for Pakistan in Canada says it wants to know how a Pakistani dissident living in exile died earlier this week.

Toronto police say the body of Karima Mehrab, 37, was discovered Monday morning after she'd gone missing a day earlier. Mehrab was last seen alive on Sunday near Queens Quay West and Bay Street.

Police say they do not suspect criminal activity in her death.

"The Pakistan High Commission in Canada approached the Canadian government to know the cause of her death," the high commission said in a statement. "An official response in this regard is still awaited."

A close friend and fellow activist told The Canadian Press that Mehrab had recently received death threats, and he and her family were deeply suspicious about what had happened to her.

While police offered no details about the death, Lateef Johar said officers had told her family she was found drowned in the water.

"It is currently being investigated as a non-criminal death," Toronto police said in a statement. "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Johar, who spent time with Mehrab last week in a library at the University of Toronto, where she was taking first-year courses, said she came to Canada to find safety.

"She was a brave woman," Johar said.

Also known as Karima Baloch, Mehrab fled Pakistan in 2015 amid terrorism charges and death threats, arriving in November that year in Canada, where she successfully applied for refugee status. On a day of her asylum hearing, Johar said, the body of her uncle — believed abducted by the military 18 months earlier — was found in Pakistan.

Mehrab's husband, who Johar said had arrived in Canada for a visit two weeks ago from the United Kingdom, could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Mehrab had been critical of Pakistan's government and active in the struggle for autonomy in Balochistan, in western Pakistan, and continued her activism in Canada.

She was also the former head of the Baloch Students Organization — a group that advocates for the independence of Pakistan's ethnic Baloch areas in the country's southwest and is banned in Pakistan.

The group accuses Pakistani authorities of human rights atrocities in the region, where armed Baloch groups have been fighting a years-long separatist war against Pakistani security forces.

Pakistan's military and government have steadfastly denied any rights abuses.

Amnesty International says it is shocked by Mehrab's death and is urging Toronto police to investigate.