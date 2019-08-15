How a cancer patient is using whimsical art — and lots of paint — to cope with chemotherapy

A Thornhill woman is taking a unique and eye-catching approach to cope with her second round of chemotherapy.

Lezli Kuntze was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer that required immediate treatment. It's her second bout with the disease in the last five years.

But this time around, she's found a whimsical solution to deal with her hair loss: by turning her bald head into a canvas.

"It's a great way to show positivity and love and share it with everybody in a time that can be really difficult," Kuntze said. "I wanted other cancer patients to see that there's a positive way to help get through."

Since her treatment began, she's had friends and family give her head a fresh coat of paint every five to seven days.

Lezli Kuntze has had her head painted about 10 times since her chemotherapy treatment began. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Her latest design includes colourful flowers and a hummingbird. Past versions have featured rainbows, clouds, dolphins and even an octopus.

In addition to providing the world with an unexpected splash of colour, Kuntze says the project has helped her connect with others about her cancer journey.

"It changes that conversation so that they're comfortable and coming to see the art, and then we talk about the cancer," she said.