Paddleboarder in Muskoka drowns after falling into water Sunday

A 65-year-old man from Thornhill drowned Sunday after falling into the water on a lake in the province's Muskoka region, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the Hunstville, Ont., OPP responded to a call that someone fell off a paddle board on Harp Lake, north of Toronto, and never came back up.

After an extensive search conducted by OPP aviation services, the local fire department, paramedics and residents, the man couldn't be found. Later that evening, around 7:30 p.m., the police force's undercover search team found the man's body.