Would-be porch pirate caught on camera, arrested after getting car stuck in snow

A would-be porch pirate is facing charges after getting caught on camera allegedly trying to swipe a package from someone's doorstep in Mississauga, only to get his car stuck while trying to get away.

The incident unfolds in a video that has been widely shared on social media. Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, in the area of Meadows Boulevard and Erin Centre Boulevard.

The video starts with a man opening his front door, startling another man on standing on his front step. You can watch it in the player at the top of this story.

"You're done," the person behind the camera exclaims, before the man on the porch retreats to his car, saying sorry.

The man then proceeds to reverse his small hatchback onto a pile of snow and get stuck, frantically spinning his front wheels.

He can then be seen desperately trying to get his car to move — attempting everything from shovelling snow on his hands and knees to pushing his car out of the snow, but to no avail.

"You want me to get you a shovel?" the man who is filming says at one point, while the driver revs his engine, going nowhere. The man behind the camera later starts giving him even more instructions, telling the other man that his car is front wheel drive, so he needs to get those wheels on the ground if he wants to go anywhere.

The video ends police arriving and arresting the man.

Peel Regional Police say a 33-year-old man from Brampton was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of fraud.

He was subsequently released and is scheduled to appear at a future court date.