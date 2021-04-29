Low oxygen supplies due to COVID-19 force Michael Garron Hospital to transfer some patients

A group of patients at Michael Garron Hospital was transferred elsewhere on Thursday as the hospital deals with low oxygen supplies due to the third wave of the pandemic.

"Early this morning, Michael Garron Hospital identified potential risks to its oxygen supply due to the high volume of COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen at the hospital," wrote Mark Fam, Michael Garron's vice president of programs, in a short statement.

Fam says that to preserve supplies, a "small group" of patients was transferred, some surgeries were cancelled, and some ambulances were diverted to other hospitals.

"The hospital also brought on additional temporary oxygen capacity, so that all patients requiring oxygen in the hospital have what they need, and no patients are at risk," he wrote.

In modelling released on Thursday, Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table predicted the province's intensive care units will remain under "incredible pressure" for some time to come.

As of Wednesday, there were 884 patients with COVID-related critical illnesses being treated in intensive care units. Of those, 620 required a ventilator to breathe.

Transferring patients from hard-hit regions to areas with fewer COVID patients has been a key release valve for the pressure building inside the health-care system, with dozens being moved a day — most from the GTA.

It's not clear if any transfers before Thursday's have been spurred by concerns about oxygen supplies.

The federal government also announced earlier this week it would send military medical teams to help at Ontario hospitals.