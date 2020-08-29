Owner of Markham-based chemical company charged for alleged role in fentanyl production

The owner of a chemical company — a 38-year-old man from Markham — has been charged for allegedly supplying chemicals to illicit laboratories producing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Officers executed search warrants Thursday at a home and at facilities used by Genaxx Pharma and Dufore Technologies in Markham, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a news release.

According to the release, officers seized 400 barrels of chemicals and lab equipment.

The RCMP said officers of the Toronto Serious and Organized Crime Unit, based in Milton, Ont., had been investigating Genaxx Pharma, Dufore Technologies and its owner for allegations of diverting chemical products and laboratory equipment to illicit laboratories to manufacture controlled substances, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

On Saturday, the RCMP said the following charges had been laid against the man:

The sale of chemical products knowing that they will be used to produce fentanyl.

Possession for the purpose of selling anything that will be used to produce a controlled substance.

Illegal importation of Class A precursors.

Possession of proceeds of crime.

Offer to transfer restricted firearms when not authorized.

Attempt to possess a firearm for the purpose of trafficking.

Breach of prohibition order.

Meanwhile, officers also charged a 29-year-old Toronto man with offering to transfer restricted firearms when not authorized to do so.

"There is a marked disregard for the wellness of individuals in the profit driven crime of chemical product diversion," said Insp. Marwan Zogheib of the Toronto West RCMP Serious and Organized Crime Unit.

"The illegal firearms acquisition by criminals is of particular concern and it increases the propensity for violence."

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.