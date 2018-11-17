Owen Sound man dies after house fire in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

An Owen Sound man is dead after a house fire this week in Georgian Bluffs, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police responded to call about a fire in the home in the township on Thursday evening, but could not enter the home because of the extensive smoke. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze.

A man was found in the home and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

OPP have identified the man as Brian Wade, 59.

His cause of death has not been determined.

Members of the Grey County OPP Crime Unit are investigating the fire, with the help of the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal.