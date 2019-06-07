String of overnight vehicle fires in Toronto's east end

Toronto police are investigating after a series of car fires overnight in the city's east end — though its not yet clear if the three incidents are connected.

In the first incident, which happened just before 1 a.m., Toronto Fire received a report of a vehicle on fire in a driveway at Long Crescent and Glen Ames.

Toronto police Const. Katrina Arrogante says that fire was found to have spread to a second vehicle, but both were put out.

About an hour later, near the intersection of Sinnott and Sherry roads, a call came in for three vehicles on fire in a lot.

That fire appears to have spread beyond the original three:

Five vehicles at this Scarborough auto storage pound near Birchmount and Eglinton found torched overnight. <a href="https://t.co/4XvD7b3dB9">pic.twitter.com/4XvD7b3dB9</a> —@LindaWardCBC

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman said the lot was described in the original call as "part of an auto body shop"

The final incident happened less than an hour later, at the intersection of Bellamy Road North and Trudell Street.

Arrogante says the call was for a tow truck on fire, and that the burned truck was towed for further analysis.

Eckerman added that it was a Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) branded tow truck.

"We did find evidence of an accelerant at the scene, and during our response, we noted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed in the area," he said.

Despite the proximity of the three incidents, and the short window in which they happened, police say it's unknown if there's any relationship between them.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.