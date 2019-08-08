2 injured after overnight shootings in Etobicoke, Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a pair of overnight shootings that left two people with serious injuries.

The incidents took place in residential areas on opposite ends of the city.

Police first responded to reports of gunfire late Wednesday evening near Hay Avenue and Garrock Place in Etobicoke, though officers found "no evidence" of a shooting.

"However, sometime after midnight, a male walked into St. Joseph's Hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," said Acting Staff Sgt. Jeff Alderdice.

Officers returned to the scene of the shooting later in the night and found several shell casings.

The man's injuries are considered serious but he is expected to survive. The victim is in his 20s, police said.

Police responded to the night's second shooting took place at 12:13 a.m. near Confederation Drive and Scarborough Golf Club Road in Scarborough.

A male victim was shot while in a car, police said.

Investigators have not released suspect information in connection to either shooting.