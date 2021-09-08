Man dead, woman seriously injured in overnight Whitby fire

A man has died and a woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after an overnight fire in Whitby, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said they received a call reporting a fire at a home on Ingram Court around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Whitby Fire said on arrival, fire crews found and rescued a woman with serious injuries who was rushed to hospital. A man was also located by fire crews and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said officers are holding the scene and waiting for Whitby Fire to determine whether or not it is considered suspicious.

The Office of the Fire Marshal will be conducting an investigation into the fire.