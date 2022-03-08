Toronto police issue public safety alert following 13 suspected drug overdoses in 4-day period

Toronto police and paramedics say they are investigating 13 suspected overdoses — four of them fatal — all occurring within a four-day window in the downtown core.

Police say between March 4 and 7, officers responded to four separate sudden deaths as a result of drug overdoses. All of those took place within 51 Division, which spans from Lake Shore Boulevard East, across to Yonge Street, up to Bloor Street East, and across to the Don Valley Parkway.

In the same period of time, emergency services also reported nine separate incidents of suspected drug overdoses.

Police say all of the incidents are linked to fentanyl, which was described as being either pink or blue.

Toronto police are reminding people that if they are taking drugs, including fentanyl, to use extreme caution and not to use them alone.

If anyone suffers serious illness after consuming drugs, police add, they should call 911 or go to a walk-in clinic immediately for treatment.

For more information on overdose prevention and response, you can visit Toronto Public Health's website here.