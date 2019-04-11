1 dead in suspected string of overdoses at Maplehurst Correctional Centre: police

One person is dead after what is believed to be a string of drug overdoses at Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton, Ont. Tuesday night, Halton Police confirm.

Police were called to the jail around 6 p.m. for reports that multiple inmates needed medical attention. Six were taken to hospital, of which one died, Staff Sgt. Jeff Foster told CBC News.

Foster said all of the inmates involved had been confined to the same cell block and that an illegal drug was involved.

It's unclear how the drug made its way into the jail, he said.

Police have not said what type of drug was used or how, but say the criminal investigation bureau and jail staff are investigating, along with the province's coroner.