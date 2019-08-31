Parents remember lost loved ones on Overdose Awareness Day

Dozens of parents who have lost loved ones to drug use marked Overdose Awareness Day on Saturday with the raising of a flag at city hall, speeches and a public proclamation.

Members of Moms Stop the Harm, a group of Canadian families that advocates for a harm-reduction approach to fighting addiction, organized the raising of the International Overdose Awareness Day flag downtown.

In a proclamation posted on Twitter, Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city is committed to addressing what he called the "opioid poisoning crisis" through its overdose action plan and through its prevention, harm reduction and treatment services. Tory proclaimed Saturday to be Overdose Awareness Day.

The mayor says the deaths are affecting the life expectancy rate in Canada.

"Progress in life expectancy in Canada has slowed down for the first time in four decades because an increasing number of young people are dying from overdoses, mostly related to opioid poisoning," Tory said in the proclamation.

Tory noted that there were 1,363 opioid overdose deaths in Ontario, 294 of them in Toronto, last year, according to preliminary data. The number in Toronto is more than double the number of such deaths in 2015. About 60 per cent of those who died were under the age of 45.

Last year, Toronto paramedics responded to 3,265 opioid overdose calls, including 146 fatal suspected opioid overdoses, he added. Local supervised consumption and overdose prevention services have treated nearly 2,000 overdoses since 2017.

"Many more overdoses have been reversed, and lives have been saved at other services in and around our community," he said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the city announced that Naloxone kits left in Toronto parks to help overdose victims will no longer be removed by city staff.

According to city spokesperson Brad Ross, the city sent a notice to parks staff this week that instructs them to leave the kits alone. Members of the community have been leaving the kits attached to trees and fences to keep people safe.

"Unused Naloxone kits found in parks are to be left there, provided that they do not interfere with maintenance operations. In instances where they do pose a problem, they should be moved within the park to another area," the notice reads.