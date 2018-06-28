A former instructor for Outward Bound Canada alleges the registered charity is breaking Ontario labour laws by failing to pay minimum wage, overtime and schedule breaks for employees.

Alex Haney worked for Outward Bound Canada in Toronto for two years and says he and other instructors regularly worked more than 100 hours a week guiding overnight camping trips in the GTA.

The 31-year-old loves the outdoors and says he became a professional guide because he saw a "huge lack of diversity" in the industry.

"I'm a queer and trans person," Haney told CBC Toronto. "A lot of minorities who are in my position don't feel comfortable in the outdoors because they don't see a lot of representation of themselves."

Eager to change that, and loving his job, it wasn't until last fall that Haney started taking a closer eye at his paystubs and the Ontario's Employment Standards Act (ESA).

He discovered his employer wasn't recording all of the hours he worked, so he didn't qualify for employment insurance, which he needed in the off-season as a seasonal contract employee.

Haney submitted a complaint to the Ministry of Labour in November 2017. The Ministry says it received a complaint that month and it is still in progress.

As an instructor, Haney says he had to provide his own gear and maintain high-level certifications like "wilderness first responder" to keep his job.

$2,500 a year to maintain certifications

Courses to obtain a number of outdoor certifications have put him in thousands of dollars of debt and he says he pays about $2,500 a year to maintain the certifications now.

Twenty-five per cent of what I was making was going to just keeping my job. - Alex Haney, former instructor

"Last year from Outward Bound, I made around $10,000," said Haney, "So that's like 25 per cent of what I was making was going to just keeping my job."

Outward Bound Canada instructors are paid on a per diem basis in Ontario. Haney's first year his pay was $125 a day, but his second year he got bumped up to $140 because he'd acquired more certifications.

If he worked a day program he says the pay worked out, because over an eight hour span he'd still make more than minimum wage.

Alex Haney, bottom right, says he and other instructors regularly worked more than 100 hours a week guiding overnight camping trips in the GTA. (Alex Haney)

The trouble, he says, came with the overnight trips, which made up most of the job.

"With those you're starting at 6:30 in the morning, going to 10:30 or 11 at night," said Haney. "When you do the math on that and you average that over all of those hours, it becomes way less than minimum wage."

He says the charity counted hours and paid its per diem based on a 7.5 hour day, regardless of how many extra hours instructors worked. As a result, Haney says sometimes he'd make as little as $8 an hour when you stretched it over the whole day or week.

'We are meeting ESA for our industry'

In an interview, Outward Bound Canada told CBC Toronto in the expedition industry "the common method of pay is the per diem basis," and in terms of minimum wage, the charity's "contracts are set up in consultation with our legal team and they review it to make sure they're within the [Employment Standards Act] regulations."

"We are meeting ESA for our industry," said Marika Chandler, the Ontario program director.

Marika Chandler, Ontario program director for Outward Bound Canada, says the charity meets Employment Standards Act requirements for its industry. (Skype)

Haney says he met with Outward Bound Canada three times between January and April to try and sort out the issue.

But he says while staff agreed he was considered an employee, they told him he didn't have the employee rights he was claiming because his job fell into a sub-classification of hunting and fishing guides.

Haney says he was told the designation exempted him from minimum wage, overtime and limits on hours of work.

"I wouldn't say that I'm a hunting and fishing guide because I don't hunt or fish on any of the trips," Haney told CBC Toronto. "I don't even know how."

But later, when Haney pushed Outward Bound Canada about the designation, he says they told him there is no proper category for instructors, but that hunting and fishing guides were the closest fit.

I don't hunt or fish on any of the trips ... I don't even know how. - Alex Haney, former instructor

Chandler wouldn't comment on how instructors are classified, other than to say the charity is ESA compliant.

The lawyer Haney ended up hiring from Whitten & Lublin disagrees.

Mark Kitay has gone through Haney's case and told CBC Toronto "there's a number of violations under the ESA" and most of them fall under the hunting and fishing guide exemption, "which clearly didn't apply to him."

Sure that he shouldn't be considered a hunting and fishing guide, Haney prepared a settlement agreement to try and get his employment hours adjusted and more than a $1,000 he said he was owed to hit minimum wage.

Haney also wanted Outward Bound Canada to notify other instructors of the issues with their pay and correct the situation going forward.

Co-workers 'can't make ends meet'

"My coworkers who are still working there now are really just struggling to survive and stay in the industry," said Haney. "I see people leaving because they can't make ends meet, which is just horrible."

He provided a recommendation report to the charity showing how adding an additional instructor when scheduling trips could avoid excessive hours, allow for breaks and pay employees the minimum wage.

"It only ended up being like $100 more for Outward Bound per week," he said. "I was just stumped as to why they wouldn't take that on."

In the end Outward Bound Canada sent Haney their own settlement agreement, which would give him the adjusted hours and pay he wanted.

Alex Haney wrote a recommendation report to Outward Bound Canada showing how adding an additional instructor when scheduling trips could avoid excessive hours, allow for breaks and pay employees the minimum wage. (Alex Haney)

The catch, Haney says, is the charity didn't admit any liability or commit to changing their practices with other employees and the settlement had a non-disclosure agreement.

He refused to sign it, but says Outward Bound Canada has since sent him a cheque for what he calculated and a letter saying they changed his hours and consider the matter settled.

Haney doesn't — and believes speaking up for his rights came with a price tag.

He hasn't received a contract this season.

Alex Haney refused to sign Outward Bound Canada's settlement deal because the charity didn't admit any liability and required a non-disclosure agreement. (Alex Haney)

Outward Bound Canada wouldn't comment on Haney's employment but Chandler told CBC Toronto, "we've had one employee whose brought some concerns forward and we've worked with that employee and have amicably come to a settlement."

But that's not how Haney feels.

"This is my calling, you know?" he said.

"I fought really hard to get into this industry and it's just heartbreaking to me."