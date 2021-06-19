City of Toronto opening 46 outdoor pools on Saturday

The city of Toronto is opening 46 outdoor swimming pools early this Saturday, bringing the total of outdoor pools already open to the public up to 56.

A list of open pools is available on the city's website . The opening of at least one pool — the Alexandra Park Outdoor Pool — has been delayed until Tuesday as a result of unexpected mechanical repairs.

Because of the pandemic, all pools are limited to 25 per cent of their total capacity, according to a news release. They are operating on reduced hours but will move to full summer hours on June 30.

People who wish to participate in leisure or lane swims need to reserve 45-minute slots through the city's website.

Reservations become available weekly on Thursdays at 8 a.m. Everyone is restricted to one slot per day. However, the city says it will be reserving some swimming slots for those who do not have internet access "to ensure fairness."

As of Saturday morning, the city said nearly 54,500 swim reservations have been made by 7,000 accounts.