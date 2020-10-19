East end Toronto residents push for opening up of outdoor bake oven

A group of residents in Toronto's east end is pushing for the city to open its outdoor bake ovens, saying cooking outside is safe and allows for physical distancing, but the city is not warming up to the idea.

East end residents gave the permanent bake oven in Fairmount Park, at Gerrard Street East near Coxwell Avenue, an upgrade over the weekend, hoping they will be able to use it this winter.

Barry Ross, an area resident, said the oven would benefit the neighbourhood amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The oven has been closed since the pandemic hit the city in March.

"I can't see that a family couldn't come over from the neighborhood and just decide to have a fun little dinner on a Sunday afternoon," he said.



"As we've gone through the summer and into the fall, we started thinking, well maybe, there will be some more leniency to permit bake ovens to start functioning."

Ross says the ovens would be easier to regulate because not anyone can fire them up. Training is required to use them.



But the city, in a statement to CBC Toronto, said no permits are being issued for outdoor bake ovens following recommendations from Toronto Public Health related to food preparation and public events.

"The City continues to work closely with Toronto Public Health on plans for fall and winter outdoor recreation activities for Toronto residents. Decisions to resume service or offer new service will be made in consultation with Toronto's Medical Officer of Health," Jaclyn Carlisle, spokesperson for the city, said in the statement.

"As Toronto remains in a modified Stage 2, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health continues to stress that people should only consider leaving their homes for essential activities such as work, education and fitness," she said.

"As much as possible, residents are asked to limit contact with people not in the same household, keep at least six feet apart from people not in the same household and wear a mask when outside of their homes."