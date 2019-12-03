What GTA parents need to know if public high school teachers strike on Wednesday

High school students throughout the GTA could be out of class on Wednesday, if the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF/FEESO) and the provincial government fail to reach a deal by late Tuesday.

Teachers and education workers represented by OSSTF plan to stage a one-day, province-wide walkout because of a deadlock on several issues, including larger class sizes and new mandatory online learning classes.

Some school boards have already announced plans to close in the event of a strike. Here's a quick guide to help you plan for a possible strike on Wednesday.

When will we know if there's a strike?

OSSTF and the government remained locked in negotiations on Tuesday. There is no update on when the two sides will go public with a decision.

Can I send my kid to school if there's a strike?

No.

Several school boards have announced schools will be closed on Wednesday.

"After thoughtful consideration, we have determined t​hat student safety cannot be ensured during an OSSTF strike," the Peel District School Board said in a news release. "As such, on Dec. 4, all secondary schools — Grades 9 to 12 — will be closed to students, unless progress is made in negotiations."

Meanwhile, Toronto District School Board said should there be a walkout, it would have no other option but to close all secondary schools to students as there would not be sufficient supervision to ensure their safety.

Peel board secondary schools to close Dec. 4 due to one-day by Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) strike, unless progress is made at the central bargaining table.<br><br>Full labour update: <a href="https://t.co/r6fd6dwOrP">https://t.co/r6fd6dwOrP</a> <a href="https://t.co/xzGctY8Iz4">pic.twitter.com/xzGctY8Iz4</a> —@PeelSchools

How will I know if my child's school is open or closed?

School boards have been communicating directly to parents, and have also been posting updates on their social media pages.

Feel free to follow the Twitter handle for your board.

OSSTF has announced that, should a tentative agreement not be reached, its members (teachers & education workers) will conduct a one-day walkout (full withdrawal of services) on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. For more information, please visit: <a href="https://t.co/9wYzouVKf3">https://t.co/9wYzouVKf3</a> <a href="https://t.co/13kq5b24AZ">pic.twitter.com/13kq5b24AZ</a> —@tdsb

If there's a last minute deal, will schools open on Wednesday?

School boards are awaiting a decision just like we are, and will make a decision as soon as they have an answer.

Should a collective agreement NOT be previously reached, all DDSB secondary schools will be closed to students on Dec. 4, 2019 due to a one-day strike by OSSTF members. All classes & programs will re-open as regularly scheduled on Dec. 5, 2019.<br>Visit: <a href="https://t.co/5VvJPJae9w">https://t.co/5VvJPJae9w</a> <a href="https://t.co/g0CQHvuHih">pic.twitter.com/g0CQHvuHih</a> —@DurhamDSB

Will extra-curricular activities be cancelled?

You should double check, but the answer is likely yes.

Where can I send my child/children for the day on Wednesday?

A library or a museum is always a good choice. Toronto Public Library branches will be open throughout the day Wednesday with closing times ranging from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feel free to check your nearest branch for exact opening hours.

Museums will also be open on Wednesday with closing times ranging from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Once again, please double check opening hours.