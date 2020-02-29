Province and OSSTF could potentially resume bargaining on Monday

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation could potentially resume bargaining on Monday, more than two months after talks broke off in mid-December.

On Friday, Ontario's ministry of labour mediator asked the union to return to the bargaining table for "exploratory talks," said OSSTF spokesperson Michael Young.

Informal meetings will take place on Sunday, he said in an email.

"If it appears that progress is possible, formal bargaining, covering both teachers and education workers, will resume on Monday," Young said.

Teachers plan to walk out again on March 5

The OSSTF said on Friday it would hold another one-day walk-out at the Toronto District School Board, among several other boards, on Thursday, March 5.

President Harvey Bischof said the union maintains its offer to postpone job actions if the government agrees to return to previous class size ratios and staffing levels.

In response, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said on Friday that teacher union leads "should focus on negotiating, not escalating." He added that the government has made moves on its position, but the union hasn't moved on benefits or hiring practices.

The OSSTF represents public high school teachers and many education workers in Ontario.

Ontario's main teachers' unions remain without a contract despite months of on-again off-again talks with the province.