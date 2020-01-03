Ontario public high school teachers announce another 1-day strike
The union representing Ontario public high school teachers has announced its members will stage another one-day strike in certain locations next Wednesday.
In a Friday news release the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) says the job action will affect eight English school boards, the largest of which is the Peel District School Board.
A full withdrawal of services will occur at the following boards should the union not reach a deal with the provincial government:
- Algoma District School Board
- Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board
- Greater Essex County District School Board
- Avon Maitland District School Board
- District School Board of Niagara
- Limestone District School Board
- Renfrew County District School Board
The job action will affect a large number of French schools, as well.
Harvey Bischof, OSSTF's president, said in a news release that teachers are staging the job action over concerns surrounding larger class sizes, mandatory e-learning and education funding cuts being implemented by Doug Ford's government.
"As a new year begins, we hope the Ford government and the Minister of Education will finally be prepared to do the right thing and negotiate a deal that is good for students, good for teachers and education workers, and good for the future economy of Ontario," Bischof said.
CBC Toronto is reaching out to the education ministry for comment.
