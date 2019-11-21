Ontario high school teachers announce 'information pickets' and withdrawal of services

Teachers represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) will start a province-wide job action next week, the union announced today.

That action will include "information pickets" and withdrawal of some administrative services, president Harvey Bischof announced Thursday.

As long as the job action is ongoing, teachers will not perform EQAO preparation or testing, go to unpaid staff meetings outside the school day, or provide comments on high school report cards, he said.

Union members will also not submit Ministry of Education data reports or participate in "professional activities" that are based on ministry or school board initiatives, Bischof said.

He could not say how long job action would last.

"I can't give you a timeline," Bischof said. "We are responsive to whether or not bargaining is progressing."

More to come.