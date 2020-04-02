Ontario high school teachers to resume bargaining on Thursday

Ontario's high school teachers are set to resume bargaining with the province on Thursday, the union confirmed on Wednesday night.

Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF), told CBC Toronto that the mediator has asked the union to return to the bargaining table and it has accepted the invitation.

"Well, we've said all along, if we were asked to return to the table, we would," Bischof said in a phone interview Wednesday evening.

"We will have a serious look at what the proposals are."

Bischof said he was not surprised at the invitation given that the Ontario government has reached tentative agreements with the three other major unions representing teachers in the province.

Outstanding issues include the number of education workers supporting students, class sizes that are appropriate for a good quality education and mandatory online learning, he said.

"We will make a good final effort to conclude negotiations," Bischof added.

He said the logistics of the meeting still have to be worked out because there will not be face-to-face bargaining amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I don't think that anything is going to happen very rapidly," he said. "We can sort out the details."

The contract between the OSSTF and the province expired in August 2019. The union, with more than 60,000 members, represents high school teachers in the English public school system in Ontario.

A spokeswoman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the negotiations will be conducted via teleconference.

The union representing the province's 12,000 French-language teachers reached a tentative deal Tuesday with the government.

Memos obtained by The Canadian Press show that the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association secured annual wage increases of one per cent and benefits increases of four per cent.

Before the deals were struck, Lecce had almost entirely backed down on large increases to secondary class sizes after months of contentious negotiations and strikes.