Teachers and education workers represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF/FEESO) will will stage a one-day, province-wide walkout on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

OSSTF president Harvey Bischof announced Thursday that the strike will go ahead if a new agreement is not reached before then.

The one-day strike will follow six days of information pickets and a limited withdrawal of administrative services that began Tuesday.

"We came to the table this week with some hope. After two days, regrettably, the parties remain far apart," Bischof said during a news conference at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel.

"This week we began a job action carefully devised to have no impact on students. It's clear from these past two days of bargaining, however, that our action is having no impact on the tone or substance of negotiations."

