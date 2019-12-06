The union representing most of the province's public high school teachers announced Friday that it will be striking again on Dec. 11 in certain school boards across the province.

Both Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce and union head Harvey Bischof held news conferences around the noon hour. Each side attacked the other for not being reasonable throughout the bargaining process.

"We are disappointed and mystified at the government's apparent indifference to the legitimate and well-documented concerns of parents, students, and educators alike," Bischof said in a statement. "Owing to that indifference, our efforts at the bargaining table and our job actions to this point have yielded virtually no progress. We have no choice but to continue our efforts."

Lecce, speaking with reporters at Queen's Park, fired back, saying: "We've made moves. It's now time for them to do the same."

All Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) members will be striking in these school boards:

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board

Grand Erie District School Board

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board

Near North District School Board

Rainy River District School Board

Simcoe County District School Board

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

Toronto District School Board

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

A long list of French schools is also affected.

Bischof said that the union "absolutely" understands that its job actions are creating a temporary disruption for students and families.

But he said the Ford government's changes to the education system would be worse.

"The Doug Ford agenda, if it is allowed to be implemented, will create long-term disruption for students across the entire education system, and leave publicly-funded education in Ontario deeply and permanently damaged," he said in a statement.

Lecce, however, said the union has dug in its heels and is being "unreasonable."

"Fundamentally, strikes hurt kids. Our aim is to keep students in class," he said.