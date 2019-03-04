OSPCA tells Ontario government it will no longer enforce animal cruelty laws
Animal welfare agency has enforced cruelty laws across province for the past 100 years
Ontario's animal welfare agency has notified the provincial government that it will no longer investigate and enforce animal cruelty laws.
The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals told the province today it will not sign a new contract after the current one expires at the end of March.
The group's CEO Kate MacDonald tells The Canadian Press that the current model is no longer working.
She says the organization will shift into a support role in animal cruelty investigations, providing animal shelter, forensic evidence collection and veterinary services.
MacDonald says all the enforcement officers will be shifted to this new support side or to the organization's expanding animal rescue arm.
The OSPCA has enforced animal cruelty laws in Ontario for the past 100 years.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.