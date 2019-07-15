Woman charged after baby left unattended in car for 45 minutes in Oshawa

A Bowmanville, Ont., woman was charged after an eight-month-old baby was left unattended in a car for about 45 minutes in Oshawa on the weekend, Durham police said Monday.

The 32-year-old woman faces one charge of abandoning a child under 10 years. Her name is being withheld to protect the identity of the infant, Durham police said in a news release.

Officers were initially called to the Oshawa Centre parking lot at 4:35 p.m. Sunday. They found the child in a car seat and broke the window to get the baby out of the vehicle.

Temperatures reached a high of 26 C in the Oshawa area on Sunday.with humidex values well into the 30s.

The child was taken to hospital for an examination and was found to be in good health.

"The baby is doing well," police said.