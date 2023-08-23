Man stabbed multiple times while pushing child in stroller in Oshawa, police say

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times while he was pushing his granddaughter in a stroller Tuesday morning in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said the seemingly random attack happened around 10:45 a.m. in a residential area near Durham College. The child was not injured, they said.

Duty Insp. Chris Ludlow said a 20-year-old suspect was arrested shortly afterwards at a nearby home after investigators got help from the community.

"It was actually a lot of video surveillance and witnesses that came forward that led us to a quick apprehension of this suspect," he said during a news conference.

"And if it is a random attack, then we're glad that we got this matter dealt with before the rest of the community's put in any danger."

Ludlow said the suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He said the suspect is known to police and officers are investigating the motive for the attack.

As for the victim, he said, "We're hoping the best for that person."

