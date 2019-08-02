18-year-old killed in late night shooting in Oshawa

Durham police say an 18-year-old was killed in a shooting at an Oshawa townhouse complex late Thursday.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight at the property on Pentland Street.

Officers arrived to find the 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple suspects reportedly fled the area, according to Insp. Mitch Martin. No further information about the suspects has been released.

The Durham police homicide unit is leading the investigation.

The shooting was one of three fatal attacks that took place around the GTA overnight.