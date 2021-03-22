At least 4 people to hospital, 4 others missing after Oshawa row house fire

Firefighters remain at the scene of a row house fire Monday morning that has left four people unaccounted for and sent at least four others to hospital with injuries.

Police say emergency crews were called to a residence on Olive Avenue, near Ritson Road South and Highway 401, around 1 a.m.

"This was a very extensive fire, a very active fire and very difficult for our crews," Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark told reporters from the scene Monday morning.

Oshawa Fire Services initially said five people were transported to hospital. Four residents from the unit that caught fire are still missing.

Because of the structural damage to the building, Clark said fire crews have not been able to get inside.

Clark said those in hospital sustained various injuries, including burns, smoke inhalation and cuts.

Update. Defensive fire operations ongoing. 5 persons transported to hospital. Four residents are unaccounted for at this time. <a href="https://twitter.com/oshawacity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@oshawacity</a> —@OshawaFire

Seven units were damaged in the fire, and eight residents have been temporarily housed in a local shelter, the fire chief said.

There are still many unknowns following the fire, including the number of people inside the residence at the time as well as what caused it.

A nearby resident who was in his backyard at the time of the fire said he initially thought the blaze was a bonfire.

"I heard a lot of screaming, a lot of glass breaking," said Carl Ross FostKnee. "I think it's actually pretty scary."

Clark said the Ontario Fire Marshal and Durham police will be investigating.