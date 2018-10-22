Oshawa election: Dan Carter elected mayor

Dan Carter has been elected the new mayor of Oshawa.

With all 34 polls reporting, Carter, who previously served as regional and city councillor, received 17,630 votes — about 69 per cent of the ballots cast.

Carter succeeds John Henry, who decided to run for Durham regional chair instead of running for re-election as mayor.

Regional and city councillors Ward 1: Jon Neal Ward 2: Tito-Dante Marimpietri Ward 3: Bob Chapman Ward 4: Rick Kerr Ward 5: Brian Nicholson City councillors Ward 1: Rosemary McConkey Ward 2: Jane Hurst Ward 3: Bradley J. Marks Ward 4: Drek Giberson Ward 5: John Gray

Monday's election was Oshawa's first under a new five-ward system, where one local and one regional councillor were elected in each ward. Previously, the town had elected seven local and regional councillors, and three local councillors.

Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/DanCarterOshawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DanCarterOshawa</a> on your election as the Mayor of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oshawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oshawa</a>! I look forward to serving our great city alongside you and your team. —@robbwb Certainly not the results I wanted to see for Ward 3 for Oshawa but job well done for both <a href="https://twitter.com/john_shields3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@john_shields3</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/EthanJEastwood?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EthanJEastwood</a>. You guys did the best you could and hope you guys don't give up! —@kje1995

A key issue ahead of the vote was debt reduction. Carter, who previously served as a regional and city councillor, said during the campaign that in the past 12 years, the city has seen its debt drop from $180 million to about $81 million.

Poverty and homelessness were also major concerns in the lead-up to the vote, with more recovery clinics and shelters promised by some candidates as a response to the opioid crisis.

Fire safety downtown and seniors' housing were also important concerns debated by the mayoral candidates.