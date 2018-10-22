Skip to Main Content
Oshawa election: Dan Carter elected mayor
Updated

Oshawa election: Dan Carter elected mayor

Dan Carter has been elected the new mayor of Oshawa.

Carter, a former regional and city councillor, earns almost 70% of votes

CBC News ·
Dan Carter has been elected mayor of Oshawa, succeeding John Henry, who ran for Durham regional chair instead of trying for a third term as mayor. (City of Oshawa)

Dan Carter has been elected the new mayor of Oshawa.

With all 34 polls reporting, Carter, who previously served as regional and city councillor, received 17,630 votes — about 69 per cent of the ballots cast.

Carter succeeds John Henry, who decided to run for Durham regional chair instead of running for re-election as mayor.

Regional and city councillors

Ward 1: Jon Neal

Ward 2: Tito-Dante Marimpietri

Ward 3: Bob Chapman

Ward 4: Rick Kerr

Ward 5: Brian Nicholson

City councillors

Ward 1: Rosemary McConkey

Ward 2: Jane Hurst

Ward 3: Bradley J. Marks

Ward 4: Drek Giberson

Ward 5: John Gray

Monday's election was Oshawa's first under a new five-ward system, where one local and one regional councillor were elected in each ward. Previously, the town had elected seven local and regional councillors, and three local councillors.

A key issue ahead of the vote was debt reduction. Carter, who previously served as a regional and city councillor, said during the campaign that in the past 12 years, the city has seen its debt drop from $180 million to about $81 million.

Poverty and homelessness were also major concerns in the lead-up to the vote, with more recovery clinics and shelters promised by some candidates as a response to the opioid crisis.

Fire safety downtown and seniors' housing were also important concerns debated by the mayoral candidates.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us