Oshawa man charged after 2 women stabbed, 1 fatally, in March, police say

An Oshawa man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the stabbing of two women in March, Durham Regional Police say.

The man, 37, was arrested on Tuesday after police received an anonymous tip.

At a news conference on Wednesday, police said the charges follow the stabbing death of Katie Kainz, 26, and the stabbing of a second woman on March 12 at a home on Simcoe Street in Oshawa. Police had gone to the address at 4:00 a.m. for reports of an armed person.

Kainz died in hospital. She is Durham Region's sixth homicide victim of the year.

The second woman suffered "severe and life altering" injuries, police say.

Police say the accused and victims were acquaintances, and the women did not live at the home.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said the tip helped officers to apprehend the man.

A Canada-wide warrant had been issued for his arrest, but officers found him after he was spotted hiding in the stairwell of a residential building near Wilson Road North and Rossland Road East in Oshawa on Tuesday, police said.

"The caller had previously seen his picture in media reports and recognized him," police said.

Homicide detectives said they are appealing to anyone with information about the accused's movements or location in the last few weeks. Police said they know he was with others before his arrest, who they hope to speak to.

Police say the second woman is still recovering from her injuries.

"We would like to extend our thoughts and well wishes to her as she continues her recovery," police added in the release.

