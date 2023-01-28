Man, 32, faces 1st-degree murder charge after Oshawa man's death

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Oshawa on Friday.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to a home on Drew Street at approximately 9:45 a.m. after responding to a wellness check on a man.

On arrival, police found a man without vital signs suffering from "significant trauma," police said in a news release.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His death is Durham's second homicide of 2023.

A 32-year-old Oshawa man was arrested at the scene without incident and has been charged with first-degree murder, police said.

The coroner attended and ordered an autopsy. Police say they are waiting for the post-mortem examination before releasing any details about the victim.