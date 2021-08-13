Oshawa man charged with 2nd-degree murder in infant son's death
A 22-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm in connection with an infant's death last year.
Father also charged with assault causing bodily harm
A murder charge has been laid against an Oshawa man in connection with the death of his infant son, according to Durham Regional Police.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.
Police say that a two-month-old baby was taken to hospital with brain injuries on Nov. 21, 2020 and died of his injuries a few weeks later.
Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Thorne of the Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5223.
Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.