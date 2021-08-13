Oshawa man charged with 2nd-degree murder in infant son's death

A murder charge has been laid against an Oshawa man in connection with the death of his infant son, according to Durham Regional Police.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say that a two-month-old baby was taken to hospital with brain injuries on Nov. 21, 2020 and died of his injuries a few weeks later.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Thorne of the Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5223.