Oshawa man charged with 2nd-degree murder in infant son's death

A 22-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm in connection with an infant's death last year.

Durham Regional Police say that a two-month-old baby was taken to hospital with brain injuries on Nov. 21, 2020 and died of his injuries a few weeks later. His father has been charged in connection with the case. (Durham Regional Police)

A murder charge has been laid against an Oshawa man in connection with the death of his infant son, according to Durham Regional Police.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say that a two-month-old baby was taken to hospital with brain injuries on Nov. 21, 2020 and died of his injuries a few weeks later. 

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Thorne of the Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5223.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

