Oshawa man, 21, arrested, charged in Brampton shooting

Peel police have arrested a man from Oshawa in connection to the shooting of a 39-year-old man in Brampton this past Feb.

39 year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries

A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital following a shooting near Almond Street and Vanderpool Crescent in Brampton on Feb. 19. (Derick Deonarain/CBC)

Peel police have arrested a man from Oshawa in connection with the shooting of a 39-year-old man in Brampton this past Feb. 

Officers said they responded to a call at Almond Street and Vanderpool Crescent on Feb. 19 for reports of multiple gun shots. 

The victim was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

The accused, aged 21, faces eight charges, including attempted murder and several firearms-related offences.

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

