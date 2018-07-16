Oshawa man, 21, arrested, charged in Brampton shooting

Peel police have arrested a man from Oshawa in connection with the shooting of a 39-year-old man in Brampton this past Feb.

Officers said they responded to a call at Almond Street and Vanderpool Crescent on Feb. 19 for reports of multiple gun shots.

The victim was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



The accused, aged 21, faces eight charges, including attempted murder and several firearms-related offences.

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.