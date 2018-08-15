Skip to Main Content
Oshawa man arrested after allegedly trying to steal police cruiser following hit-and-run

A 29-year-old man from Oshawa is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident, then trying to steal a police cruiser.

Suspect facing 10 charges in connection with incident

Durham Regional Police say an Oshawa man who was fleeing the scene of a collision was arrested while trying to steal one of their vehicles. (Twitter)

Durham Regional Police say the incident took place on Monday afternoon when the vehicle the man was driving was allegedly involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Police allege the man fled the crash site on foot, unsuccessfully tried to steal a civilian vehicle, and was ultimately arrested while trying to make off with the cruiser.

They say both the other driver involved in the crash and a police officer sustained minor injuries from the incident.    

The man now faces a total of 10 charges including failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and impaired operation of a vehicle.

