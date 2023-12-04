Kangaroo on the run in Durham Region found and captured, police say

A kangaroo that was on the loose east of Toronto since last week was found and captured early Monday and is set to go to the Oshawa Zoo for a health check up, police in Durham Region said.

In a post on X, formerly called Twitter, Durham police said officers spotted the missing marsupial at around 3 a.m.

They were able to get in touch with the kangaroo's handlers and "successfully apprehended" the animal three hours later, according to the post.

The kangaroo will be examined by Oshawa Zoo staff but appears uninjured, the post added.

Videos of the kangaroo running along roads in Oshawa circulated on social media Friday morning.

Cameron Preyde, park supervisor and head keeper for the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm, told CBC Toronto last week that the animal was temporarily at the facility while en route to a zoo in Quebec when it "jumped over" its handlers and escaped captivity.

A search for the animal continued through the weekend. Friday was cold and sloppy, with periods of snow and sleet in some areas of the Greater Toronto Area, while Saturday and Sunday were wet but saw above-zero daytime temperatures.

