Watch Durham cops help subdue an escaped kangaroo in Oshawa

A missing kangaroo that was spotted hopping around Oshawa over the weekend is back in safe hands, and on Tuesday Durham police officers released body camera footage of its capture.

Police have previously said officers on patrol spotted the missing marsupial around 3 a.m. Monday on a rural property in north Oshawa and were "able to keep eyes on it" for nearly four hours.

After she settled down, police were able to transport the kangaroo to the Oshawa Zoo, where she underwent a medical exam.

Cameron Preyde, park supervisor and head keeper for the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm, said the animal was in a truck en route to a zoo in Quebec when it "jumped over" its handlers and escaped during what was supposed to be a brief stop for a rest at the facility late Thursday.

Videos of the kangaroo running along roads in Oshawa, about 60 kilometres east of Toronto, circulated on social media Friday morning.

WATCH | A dad driving his kid to school captured this footage of the escaped kangaroo: