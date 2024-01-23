Homicide unit investigating after man found with injuries in Oshawa dies

Durham police's homicide unit is investigating after a man found with "obvious signs of trauma" in Oshawa on Monday died in hospital.

Officers were called before midnight to a residential address in the area of Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South for a "disturbance call," Durham police said in a brief post on X, formerly Twitter.

They found the man and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not provide any further information about the man or the nature of his injuries.

Police were still at the scene early Tuesday.