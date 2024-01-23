Content
Homicide unit investigating after man found with injuries in Oshawa dies

Durham police found the man with "obvious signs of trauma" at a residential address in the area of Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police called before midnight Monday to home in Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South area

Police tape in the foreground with Durham Regional Police Service cruisers in the background.
Durham police have provided little information about the man's death. (Durham Regional Police Service)

Durham police's homicide unit is investigating after a man found with "obvious signs of trauma" in Oshawa on Monday died in hospital.

Officers were called before midnight to a residential address in the area of Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South for a "disturbance call," Durham police said in a brief post on X, formerly Twitter.

They found the man and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not provide any further information about the man or the nature of his injuries.

Police were still at the scene early Tuesday. 

