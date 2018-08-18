Durham police looking for 3 young men after assault on homeless male in Oshawa

Durham police are looking for three men in their early 20s after a homeless man was assaulted and robbed in downtown Oshawa this week.

Police said the victim, 23, was sleeping in front of a local YMCA on Friday at about 1:00 a.m. when he was approached by three men. They assaulted him and stole his property.

The man suffered serious but not-life-threatening injuries, including lacerations to his face, according to Staff Sgt. Micah Wagenberg, of the Durham Regional Police Service.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said all three suspects are believed to be white.

One is described as having short brown hair and he was wearing wearing a white shirt and dark track pants. He had a tattoo on his neck.

The other two are also described as having brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call Durham Regional Police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2741.



