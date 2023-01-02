Durham police seek suspect after woman punched during attempted carjacking

Durham police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking in the Oshawa GO parking lot on New Year's Eve.

According to police, a woman was taking stuff out of her car — a grey Chevrolet Impala — around 10 a.m. on Saturday when a man approached her to demand her keys.

When she refused, police say the man punched her and they struggled briefly before the woman called 911 and the man fled on foot.

The woman suffered minor injuries, police say.

Police have released a photo of the suspect, describing him as 5'9" and in his late 20s. He was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark coat and a bright yellow toque.

Durham police are asking for the public’s help identifying this man, who is wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking in the Oshawa GO parking lot on New Year’s Eve. (Durham Regional Police Service handout)

Police say the man had two bags with him, one a leather briefcase.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1877. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.