Police now investigating fatal Oshawa fire as potential arson

Police are now investigating a fatal fire from earlier this week in Oshawa that killed four people as a possible case of arson.

Acting Sgt. George Tudos, spokesperson for the Durham Regional Police Service, told reporters Wednesday morning that police found evidence at the scene that could potentially point to a criminal act. He did not specify what that evidence was.

"However, we have to do a thorough investigation, preserve the scene, and … come to a conclusion after collecting all of the evidence to determine if there is any criminality involved in this investigation," Tudos said.

Police are now waiting on a warrant to examine the scene further, he added.

Officials said Tuesday that crews had found the bodies of two children at the scene of the row house fire, bringing the number of dead to four.

The bodies of two men were recovered on Monday evening.

Tudos said Tuesday that the two children were from the same family, and the adults are not related to the kids.

He did not provide any more information about the deceased.

Five people escaped from the house after the fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Monday, officials say. The house, believed to be about 100 years old, is located on Olive Avenue, near Ritson Road South and Highway 401.

The fire was so intense that the second and third floors of the house collapsed, and so Oshawa Fire Services had to request the help of a specialized team from Toronto Fire Services to sift through the wreckage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.