Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after Oshawa house fire death

A 37-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a house fire in Oshawa in March where a male died, Durham police say.

The incident happened on March 6. Firefighters found the person's body after they were called to the fire on Court Street, near King Street East and Albert Street, shortly before 10 a.m. that day. Two areas of the house were still burning on two levels when firefighters arrived.

Investigators previously said a post-mortem exam determined the victim suffered trauma to his body, which police said was indicative of a homicide.

In a news release issued Friday, police said a 37-year-old man from Tweed, Ont. has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He is being held for a bail hearing.