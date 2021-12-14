Oshawa row house fire that killed 4 started by child, no charges being laid, police say

A deadly fire that claimed the lives of two adults and two children in Oshawa back in March was started by a child, Durham Regional Police announced Tuesday — and as such, no charges are being laid.

In a news release, police said the fire that broke out at a home on Olive Avenue, near Ritson Road South and Highway 401 on March 22 was started by a child under the age of 12.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances and in accordance with legislation, no charges will be laid in relation to this incident," police said in a statement. "Investigators worked in conjunction with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and Oshawa Fire Services to complete a thorough investigation.

"Durham Regional Police is not seeking additional evidence in relation to this incident."

Police later identified the deceased in the incident as 66-year-old Terrence Pottie, 57-year-old Paul Leblanc, 11-year-old Cristian Duguay-Sterling and his sibling, nine-year-old Lucas Duguay-Sterling.