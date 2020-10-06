3 in custody after man in his 20s shot to death in Oshawa

Three people are in custody after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex in Oshawa late Monday, Durham police say.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of King Street East and Farewell Street.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found without vital signs and pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood throughout the night.

Police say they also recovered a firearm they say is related to the fatal shooting. Investigators are not looking for anyone else at this time.

Durham's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.