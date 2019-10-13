Man, 24, dies following collision between motorcycle and van in Oshawa

A 24-year-old man died following a collision involving a motorcycle and a van in Oshawa Saturday afternoon, Durham police say.

According to police, it happened around 12:40 p.m. near Simcoe and Beatrice streets.

Police say the young man was travelling southbound on Simcoe Street North, driving a Kawasaki motorcycle, when he was struck by a Dodge Caravan exiting a plaza on the west side of the same street.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has since been identified as Justin Jones, of Oshawa.

The driver of the van was not injured and is cooperating with investigators, police added.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours as officers investigated.