Female cyclist killed in Oshawa hit and run
The deadly crash happened on Stevenson Road near Laval Drive, just north of Highway 401, around 4 a.m.
Police investigating crash site on Stevenson Road just north of Highway 401
A female cyclist is dead following what police are calling a hit and run in Oshawa on Friday morning.
The deadly crash happened on Stevenson Road near Laval Drive, just north of Highway 401, around 4 a.m.
Police have not released the woman's identity, but say they believe she was in her 30s.
Nobody is in custody at this point.
Durham Regional Police's traffic services unit is investigating. Stevenson will be closed between Gibb Street and Champlain Avenue for some time.
Anyone who was in the area at the time is being urged to contact police.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.