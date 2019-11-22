Female cyclist killed in Oshawa hit and run

A female cyclist is dead following what police are calling a hit and run in Oshawa on Friday morning.

The deadly crash happened on Stevenson Road near Laval Drive, just north of Highway 401, around 4 a.m.

Police have not released the woman's identity, but say they believe she was in her 30s.

Nobody is in custody at this point.

Durham Regional Police's traffic services unit is investigating. Stevenson will be closed between Gibb Street and Champlain Avenue for some time.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is being urged to contact police.

