Durham police ID victim from Oshawa house fire being investigated as homicide

Durham Regional Police have identified the victim of a fatal fire in an Oshawa home earlier this month that is being investigated as a homicide.

Firefighters found the person's body after they were called to the fire on Court Street, near King Street East and Albert Street, shortly before 10 a.m. on March 6. Two areas of the house were still burning on two levels when firefighters arrived.

In a news release issued Thursday, Durham police identified the victim as 22-year-old Oshawa man Amaar Jawaid.

Jawaid is the fifth victim of homicide in Durham region this year, police say.

On March 7, police said the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

"A post-mortem examination was completed on today's date and determined the victim suffered trauma to the body, which investigators believe is indicative of a homicide," police said at the time.

Police are urging anyone with information or video footage, including dashboard camera and home surveillance, to call them.