Oshawa house fire death now deemed a homicide, Durham police say

Police in Durham Region say an Oshawa house fire death early Monday is now considered a homicide.

Firefighters found the person's body after they were called to the fire on Court Street, near King Street East and Albert Street, shortly before 10 a.m. Two areas of the house were still burning on two levels when firefighters arrived at the blaze.

On Monday, the Ontario Fire Marshal deemed the fire suspicious.

In a news release Tuesday, police said their homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

"A post-mortem examination was completed on today's date and determined the victim suffered trauma to the body, which investigators believe is indicative of a homicide," police said in the release.

The person has not been identified, nor have police released their sex or age. The death marks Durham Region's fifth alleged homicide of the year.

Police are urging anyone with information or video footage, including dashboard camera and home surveillance, to call them.