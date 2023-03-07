Person found dead after suspicious fire in Oshawa home

A person was found dead in an Oshawa home after a suspicious fire there on Monday morning, a city fire official says.

Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark said on Monday that firefighters were called to the house on Court Street for a reported fire shortly before 10 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and smoke and discovered that at least two areas of the house on two levels were still burning, Clark told reporters near the scene.

Crews did a "fast attack" of the blaze and quickly extinguished the fire, he said.

"Subsequently, during the search of the building, they discovered a body," Clark said. "There was one fatality here."

Clark said the person was not transported to hospital. He declined to release the person's sex and age. He did not say where in the house the person was found.

Durham Regional Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are now investigating the fire.

"We deemed the fire suspicious at this time. Now the investigation has taken us down that road," Clark added.