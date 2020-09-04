Alleged shooter of 4 in Oshawa, Ont., identified as Winnipeg relative who entered home uninvited

Police have identified a man who they allege shot four people in a home east of Toronto early Friday morning. All four were found dead, along with the shooter who died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Durham Regional Police say.

Mitchell Lapa, 48, from Winnipeg, is a relative of the family and was not invited into the home, police say.

Police allege he was the sole shooter, and the homicide unit is currently investigating his motive to carry out the attack, they said in a news release Friday evening.

The identities of the four people killed will be released following a post-mortem and after next of kin are informed, police said.

But family, friends and neighbours told CBC News that the occupants of the house are Chris and Loretta Traynor, along with their four children: Sam, Brad, Adelaide and Joseph.

The alleged shooter is believed to be the brother of Loretta Traynor, according to an online obituary posted in 2019 for their father.

Const. George Tudos, spokesperson for the Durham Regional Police Service, said multiple callers reported hearing gunshots inside the Oshawa, Ont., residence, located near the corner of Harmony Road and Parklane Avenue, at about 1:20 a.m.

Police said four males and one female were among the dead, and at least two of them were minors. Tudos said that police are awaiting confirmation on their ages from the coroner.

Wounded woman taken to hospital

Officers also found a 50-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her injuries are considered serious but non-life threatening, Tudos said.

Durham police announced the discovery of an "unknown device" at the home shortly after 3 p.m. Friday and said they would secure the area to investigate.

During our search of the residence on Parklane Ave in Oshawa, we located an unknown device. As a precaution, we are securing the area until our experts can identify the device and make sure it is safe. Please avoid this area as our investigation continues. —@DRPS

Police are not looking for any other suspects, and there is no ongoing threat to community safety, Tudos said.

WATCH | The CBC's Laura McQuillan reports new details that emerged Saturday:

Durham Region police say Mitchell Lapa, 48, came to the family's home early Friday morning and was not invited. He has been identified as the brother of Loretta Traynor, the mother of the family. 3:27

Neighbours describe hearing multiple gunshots

Michele Heroux, a nearby neighbour who has lived in the area for nearly 30 years, said she heard up to 10 gunshots and screaming coming from the home.

Carol Gibson, who lives down the street from the crime scene, said she was startled awake by the shooting.

"The first shot woke me up, and then I heard about four or five more after that," Gibson said in an interview. "Then a woman screamed, and there were two shots after that."

Gibson said she had known the family in the house for around 20 years.

WATCH | The CBC's Linda Ward reports from outside the Oshawa home:

The CBC's Linda Ward reports from outside a home in Oshawa, Ont., where five people are dead after gunshots were fired overnight. 2:40

"They were a family that cared for each other quite a bit," she said. "If they weren't playing baseball, hockey or shooting hoops on the driveway, they were out raking leaves, and they did it as a family. A very caring family."

A white pickup truck with Manitoba licence plates is still parked outside the residence, and Tudos said it is part of the investigation.

"I know that vehicle is part of the crime scene, and it's being looked at by our forensics officers right now," he said. "It'll be towed away, and we'll probably get a search warrant to look inside."

Heroux said she had never seen the truck before.

Police said they are not looking for any further suspects in the shooting. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Mayor calls shooting 'tragic'

Flags at Oshawa's city hall and other city facilities have been lowered to half-mast in memory of the victims of Friday's shooting, the city said in a news release.

"On behalf of city council and the City of Oshawa, we are extremely saddened to hear about the shooting in our community this morning that has resulted in the tragic loss of five lives. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends during this difficult time," Mayor Dan Carter said in a statement.

He also thanked first responders for their "ongoing efforts" to keep Oshawa safe.

The flags will remain lowered until further notice.